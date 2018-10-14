‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Tom Hiddleston Draws Loki for a Marvel Fan

Loki didn’t necessarily have the most prominent role in Avengers: Infinity War, but it looks like the actor who portrays him has a sense of humor about that.

Reddit user Jgabes625 recently shared a photo of his friend’s Infinity War poster, which features a caricature of Loki drawn by Tom Hiddleston at this weekend’s ACE Comic Con Chicago. You can check it out below.

Hiddleston’s drawing of Loki is pretty endearing, in part because its a similar sort of style to the version he drew on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this year.

No matter how whimsical Hiddleston’s drawing is, it’s hard to deny that Loki met a tragic conclusion in Avengers: Infinity War, something that the actor had gradually come to terms with.

“So, I’ve known about that scene for two years.” Hiddleston explained in an interview earlier this year. “I met with Marvel in May 2016, and they were actually telling me the story of Ragnarok with concept art and images. The Russos came in, and I introduced myself. So, all four of us sat down, and they said this is how Infinity War begins. My whole journey through making Thor: Ragnarok — I knew this was coming. By the end of Thor: Ragnarok, Loki has been accepted as Thor’s brother again.”

Thankfully, a Loki standalone TV series is possibly in the works at Disney’s streaming service, which could mean that Hiddleston might have another chance to bring Loki into the MCU.

“What’s sort of accidental about Loki, is that when I joined the Marvel Universe, there was no Marvel Universe,” Hiddleston said earlier this year. “There was, but it was much smaller than it is now. I’ve been so grateful to be a part of it. I think that Marvel had only made the first Iron Man when I was cast as Loki and they were in the middle of making Iron Man 2 and now, the Guardians and Captain America and Black Panther and Spider-Man’s coming. I’m just lucky to be there.”

“Every time I play Loki, the challenge is to find new ways of playing him,” Hiddleston continued late last year. “It is a source of constant surprise to me that I’m still here. I never expected that when I started playing him. I feel a huge responsibility to deliver the character people know, even though it’s been four years since I last played him, and also to try to take him in new directions.”

What do you think of Hiddleston’s Loki doodle? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

