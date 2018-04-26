‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Mark Ruffalo Opens Up About ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Livestreaming Incident

When it comes to keeping the secrets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mark Ruffalo doesn’t have the best track record. Last fall, the Hulk actor accidentally live-streamed a portion of the Thor: Ragnarok premiere and now he’s opened up about the experience.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ruffalo’s fellow castmates Tom Hiddleston, Dania Gurira, Dave Bautista, and Scarlett Johansson called him out as the one least trustworthy with Hiddleston specifically calling out the Thor: Ragnarok debacle. Ruffalo then attempted to explain the situation.

“In all fairness, [the phone] was in my pocket, and [the internet] heard the first 20 minutes,” Ruffalo said. “When I knew, first my phone was blowing up and I was getting all these texts and I was like, ‘I hope my mom’s okay.’ But I was like, ‘I can’t check my phone in the middle of the theater, that’s rude, especially on my own movie. Then someone from Disney came up, a woman, and she poked me, and she said, ‘Turn off your phone! Your phone is on, turn off your phone!”

Ruffalo then said that after realizing what he had done he thought there would be serious consequences.

“I thought I was going to get fired,” he said.

During the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok, Ruffao had been asked by Marvel to do an Instagram live for the event, but instead of turning it off when he went into the film he simply put it in his pocket. That lead to over 2000 of his followers on the internet hearing between 15 and 20 minutes of audio only for the third Thor film before the feed shut off. Fortunately, there were no spoilers contained in that short bit of time, but Ruffalo clearly learned his lesson about the dangers of social media and MCU spoilers. The actor has been notably silent on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts since March 1, when he posted a notice that he was cutting back on his social media time to focus on other things.

Of course, Ruffalo isn’t the only star in the MCU universe who was called out for being untrustworthy with spoilers during their appearance on Kimmel. When asked who they thought was the most untrustworthy, Robert Downey Jr, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, and Paul Bettany all agreed that that Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man/Peter Parker, was untrustworthy as well which Holland guessed was why he and Ruffalo did some press together.

“The put us two in an interview together the other day in china and I think the only reason was so that they could control the source so that Ruffalo and I were in the same place so if there was one leak they only had to wipe one interview,” Holland said.

Avengers: Infinity War officially opens in theaters on Friday, April 27.