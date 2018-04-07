‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Has Biggest Marvel Promo Campaign Ever

Avengers: Infinity War is going to be an unprecedented event in more ways than one. Never before has a movie featured so many popular superheroes, all working together to fight a common enemy. Never before has Marvel Studios baked so much money into a single film’s advertising campaign.

Marvel is preparing for its biggest promotional push of all time, with the media value of thecampaign estimated at more than $150 million.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a new report from Deadline, Marvel’s newest blockbuster is going bigger than ever before when it comes to advertising, with that $150 million figure topping the ad budgets for Spider-Man: Homecoming ($140 million) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($80 million).

The report states that Marvel will be teaming with several partners leading up to the release of the film on April 27, but many of these campaigns will be around well past opening weekend.

“Some of these partners are new to the family and some have been friends of the studio for years,” said Mindy Hamilton, Marvel’s SVP of Global Partnerships & Marketing. “What they all share, though, is a commitment to innovate in their industries and excel at the way they craft their stories. We couldn’t be more excited about collaborating with them in preparation for this historic release.”

The biggest of these partnerships are coming in the form of Coca-Cola and, unsurprisingly, INFINITI. The partnership with Coke is the most lucrative of the deals, being valued over $40 million, nearly one third of the promotional budget.

Marvel’s deal with INFINITI isn’t nearly as expensive as the one with Coke, but the company is getting thrown into the biggest stage there is: Infinity War itself. The team-up will give the INFINITI QX50 a cameo in the movie.

“This movie is a celebration that we’ve been building toward for the past 10 years,” added Hamilton. “We feel fortunate to have partnered with brands who share that excitement, and it’s been an incredibly rewarding experience to see their creative visions come to life.”

Other companies joining Marvel in the campaign are Quicken Loans, Ziploc, Go-Gurt, Yoplait, Synchrony Bank, American Airlines, and Stand Up to Cancer. Additionally, Duracell, Unilever, Quaker, Chevron, and Samsung will be running Infinity War promotions in smaller markets.

As for what these campaigns will be, each one will look a little different. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is rolling out ten different Infinity War-inspired can and bottle designs, while Ziploc, Go-Gurt, and Yoplait will all feature the characters on their packaging.

Stand Up to Cancer is teaming up with American Airlines to launch a PSA starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6.