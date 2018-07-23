Marvel Explains What All the Infinity Stones in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Do

As those who have seen Avengers: Infinity War can attest to, we know what all six Infinity Stones do when brought together. Thanos’ devastating snap revealed their combined fearsome power. Now, ahead of the film’s release on digital next week, Marvel is explaining what each stone does on its own.

In a video shared to Marvel’s official Instagram, the individual power of each of the six Infinity Stones is explained. While most fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have had some idea of what each stone does, the video uses moments from the movie to illustrate the specific powers. You can check out the video in the post below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The blue Space Stone gives the bearer the ability to travel across any dimension. The green Time Stone has the ability to see the future and alter the past. The red Reality Stone gives the ability to bend reality to one’s will. The orange Soul Stone controls life and death itself. The purple Power Stone gives the bearer the ability to destroy anything in their path, and the yellow Mind Stone allows the user to both create and alter consciousness.

Some of the specific powers of the individual stones will certainly be interesting to those trying to figure if and how Avengers 4 will resolve those dramatic deaths at the end of Infinity War. With Thanos’ snap half of the universe, including most of the heroes, crumbled to ash. Since the film’s release fans have come up with countless theories as to how those heroes can be restored with one popular theory being that those who were “snapped” now live within the Soul Stone itself. This description of Soul Stones’ powers doesn’t indicate that it holds the spirits of the dead, but the bit about controlling life and death could mean provide a way to bring some or all the heroes back.

The Time Stone’s powers to see the future and alter the past also could be a clue as to what fans might expect in Avengers 4. Time travel, specifically to the past, has long been theorized to play a role in the fourth Avengers film. An early synopsis of the film as well as some set photos have hinted that time travel will be a factor. The time travel theory is one that seemed to gain a little bit of steam after Ant-Man and the Wasp hit theaters, as the film’s post credits scene left the titular Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) stranded in the Quantum Realm when Thanos snapped his fingers. As the film established the idea that time works “differently” in the Quantum Realm.

Fans will just have to wait until the yet-untitled Avengers 4 hits theaters next spring to see for sure what role the Infinity Stones play in the film.

Avengers: Infinity War lands on Digital platforms July 31 and lands on DVD and Blu-ray on August 14.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp are in theaters now. Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.