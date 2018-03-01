‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Marvel Legends Figures Now Available to Order

Hasbro has released the first wave of Avengers: Infinity War Marvel Legends figures – and they are glorious. Like everything that is happening with Avengers: Infinity War today, the release of these figures was surprisingly early. They were originally intended for release on March 3rd, but you can pre-order them right here if you act fast.

At this point, the figures are only available as a set with each coming packaged with a Build-a-Figure piece that can be used to construct a Thanos bonus figure. The figures will be made available for individual sale sometime in the near future, but they’re going to sell fast. If you want to guarantee that you can get entire set for your collection without paying big markups, the Wave 1 Case is the way to go. The full lineup of figures in the case includes:

• 1x AVN 6 INCH LEGENDS PROXIMA MIDNIGHT

• 2x AVN 6 INCH LEGENDS IRON MAN

• 1x AVN 6 INCH LEGENDS CAPTAIN AMERICA

• 1x AVN 6 INCH LEGENDS TASKMASTER

• 1x AVN 6 INCH LEGENDS MARVELS SONGBIRD

• 1x AVN 6 INCH LEG MARVELS SERPENT SOCIETY

• 1x AVN 6 INCH LEGENDS IRON SPIDER

Keep your eyes peeled for a wave 2 set which should be available soon (you can preview additional figures here). When it does arrive, we will be sure to let you know. Now, let me tell you about the other HUGE surprise release from Hasbro today.

That’s right, Hasbro has released the HIGHLY anticipated Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist! We suggest that you head on over to Entertainment Earth and grab it immediately. It’s available to pre-order while supplies last for $99.99 with free shipping expected in April. These are selling like crazy so jump on it as fast as you can.

The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

