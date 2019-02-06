Save 60% on This ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Toys ‘R’ Us Marvel Legends Exclusive

One of the final Hasbro Toys ‘R’ Us Marvel Legends exclusives just got a massive 60% discount thanks to Entertainment Earth!

Indeed, the Avengers: Infinity War Marvel Legends Thor, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot 6-inch figure three-pack is available to order right here for $19.99 while supplies last. It was $50 when it was first released back in May of 2018, so we don’t expect it to last long at this price. The official description reads:

“So a blaster-toting raccoon, an angst-ridden teenage tree, and an Asgardian god walk into a galaxy… What, you were expecting a punchline? With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. This 6-inch Marvel Legends Thor, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot 3-pack features 3 highly articulated figures with movie-inspired designs, making it another worthy addition to the Marvel Legends Series. Imagine Thor, the God of Thunder himself, joining forces with everyone’s favorite space-hopping mercenary duo, Rocket and Groot, to guard the galaxy against the forces of evil! Create epic interplanetary adventures with these 6-inch scale figures from the Marvel Legends Series, where heroes and villains are more than super; they’re legendary. Includes 3 figures and 2 accessories.”

On a related note, the Marvel Legends Gear Captain America Shield Prop Replica from Hasbro was first released in 2016, but it disappeared for a long stretch before making a limited comeback earlier this year. At this point, the only place to get one for the original $99 price tag is right here at Entertainment Earth where it is up for pre-order with free U.S. shipping slated for March. This is significant because the price of the shield from third-party sellers is currently in the $150-to-$300 range via sites like Amazon, Walmart, and eBay. Grab one while you can, because it’s only a matter of time before it sells out or the ship date is pushed back further.

The shield measures 24-inches in diameter (1:1 scale), and features a premium finish, adjustable faux leather straps, and metal buckles. It’s made of hard plastic, not Vibranium (so you won’t be able to deflect bullets with it; NERF darts are okay), but it’s the top-of-the-line option for cosplay and decoration.

