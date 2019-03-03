‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets Mashed Up With ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Susie and Midge 2020. pic.twitter.com/wWp01TfVNj — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) February 28, 2019

With the Avengers having been, well, decimated when Thanos snapped his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes might just be in need of a new hero to help them face the threats of a post-Thanos world — and we don’t mean Captain Marvel. There’s another hero the Avengers need and she’s, well, Marvelous.

In a new video from Funny Or Die, Amazon’s Marvelous Mrs. Maisel joins the Avengers’ in their fight to save the world and while her superpower may not be as impressive that of Thor or Iron Man’s, Rachel Brosnahan’s Mrs. Maisel definitely brings something special to the team. You can check out “Marvel’s Mrs. Maisel” above.

As you can see, the video takes the Amazon series about Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a housewife in 1958 New York City who pursues a career in stand-up comedy with the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and now we can’t help but wonder if, had the spirited Mrs. Maisel been on the team in Infinity War if Thanos would have been victorious after all. Or maybe it would have been Mrs. Maisel that Fury sent a distress call instead of Captain Marvel.

While fans are left to imagine what that take on things might have looked like, they also get to wonder what the MCU might have looked like had Captain Marvel made her debut all the way back in Avengers: Age of Ultron. In an interview with Birth.Movies.Death a few years ago, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige explained that Captain Marvel almost appeared in the post-credits scene for Age of Ultron, but he ultimately decided it would be a “disservice” to the character to not introduce her the right way.

“There were drafts that maybe people somehow got their hands on and read early on that included some characters — maybe others, but certainly one, which is why it’s dangerous to read scripts early on, and talk about them early on,” Feige said. “[Captain Marvel] was in a draft. But to me, it would have done that character a disservice, to meet her fully formed, in a costume and part of the Avengers already when 99 percent of the audience would go, ‘Who is that?’ It’s just not the way we’ve done it before.”

What do you think about “Marvel’s Mrs. Maisel”? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The real Marvel Cinematic Universe continues with Captain Marvel, opening in theaters March 8th.

