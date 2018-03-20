‘Black Panther’s M’Baku Added to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Last Supper Fan Art

A recent piece of incredible Avengers: Infinity War fan art brought the heroes of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe together for a Marvel twist on the iconic “The Last Supper” portrait called “The Last Shawarma.” However, fans quickly noticed that there was one fan-favorite character missing: Black Panther‘s M’Baku.

Now, “The Last Shawarma” artist BossLogic has corrected the oversight, adding M’Baku to the scene.

In a tweet earlier today, BossLogic shared his latest piece that revealed that while M’Baku was, in fact, invited to the table he couldn’t bring in his own salad to “Excelsior Shawarma and Chips.” You can check out this new image below.

See M’Baku was invited but was not allowed to bring in his own salad @Winston_Duke go to previous post to go inside! @Avengers @Russo_Brothers #infinitywar pic.twitter.com/Gun95R1puU — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 19, 2018

The idea of M’Baku sitting outside alone with is salad while everyone else dines inside is a clever nod to one of the funniest lines in Black Panther when, after threatening Everett K. Ross that if he speaks again M’Baku will feed him to his children, the imposing leader of the Jabari tribe laughs and reveals he’s a vegetarian. We can only guess that there weren’t solid veggie options on the menu in “The Last Shawarma”, prompting M’Baku to have to bring his own food.

As for the image itself, it reveals a slightly different perspective, showing the camera on a tripod that would have been used to take the big group shot. The original “The Last Shawarma” is a callback to the post-credits scene of the first Avengers movie where, after the Battle for New York, the heroes ate a meal of shawarma together in silence. Of course, the scene in this fan art is significantly less messy as, like the iconic “The Last Supper” it’s based on, “The Last Shawarma” presumably takes place before things get messy when Thanos comes to Earth, bringing everyone together one more time.

And like the first image, there’s plenty of Easter eggs in this new art as well. The door of the restaurant has, in addition to a sign indicating you can’t bring your own food inside, a note on the door saying they don’t sell chimichangas and asking “wadesworld69” to stop leaving bad reviews. That’s a direct nod to Marvel’s chimichanga-loving Deadpool while the door next too it is revealed to be the door to Nelson & Murdock Attorneys at Law complete with the “Nelson” scraped off, a nod to Foggy Nelson leaving their little firm in Daredevil‘s second season.

While it likely won’t be over a meal, fans will get to see Marvel’s characters unite when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.