‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Michael Rooker Reveals How Yondu Would Defeat Thanos

Avengers: Infinity War will bring together the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to stop Thanos from collecting all the Infinity Stones, but it sounds like the one hero who can’t be there just might have had the best plan to stop the Mad Titan yet.

Michael Rooker, who played Yondu in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, appeared at Awesome Con in Washington DC this weekend and had the best answer for how the Ravager would have stopped Thanos — if Yondu wasn’t dead, that is.

“I’d shoot him with my arrow or something,” Rooker said. “When he’s not looking! Preferably by surprise ’cause I wouldn’t want to go head-to-head with him. He has the thing with the things on it!”

As fans will recall, Yondu’s favorite weapon in both Guardians of the Galaxy films was his Yaka Arrow, a device he controlled by whistling and largely used to intimidate and threaten as needed. Control of the Yaka Arrow – beyond the whistling — was facilitated by a control unit attached to the top of Yondu’s head. The original one was destroyed following Taserface’s mutiny in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but Yondu had a second controller that he was able to use to regain control of the arrow, slaughter the mutinous Ravagers, and escape to go rescue Peter Quill/Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and the rest of the Guardians from Ego the Living Planet. Yondu died in that effort, his arrow and its controller being passed on to Yondu’s loyal first mate, Kraglin.

But while the Yaka Arrow is a serious weapon, even Rooker knows it’d be hard to go up against Thanos — even if he wasn’t quite solid on the name of the Infinity Gauntlet or the Infinity Stones. He went on to explain that those Infinity Stones made Thanos even more powerful and encouraged fans to go see him in action when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters in a few weeks.

“Yeah, Yondu’s arrow is pretty formidable, but you know, with those stones that’s power,” Rooker said. “That’s raw, awesome power he’s got and he’s gonna wield it very soon. I hope you all go to the movies and see.”

