‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Mondo Comic-Con Poster Revealed

Avengers: Infinity War is a bonafide pop culture phenomenon, and one San Diego Comic-Con exclusive is celebrating it in a pretty breathtaking way.

Mondo recently debuted their SDCC exclusives, which include several different Marvel Cinematic Universe-related items. Among those is an exclusive Infinity War poster, which is drawn by Matt Taylor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The poster is available both in an orange-and-blue normal version, and in a green-and-grey “variant” edition. You can check them out in our gallery below.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7507]

The regular version of the poster, which will cost $65, will be available on Mondo‘s website from Sunday, July 22nd, at 11:30 CT to Thursday, July 26th, at 12PM CT. The variant version will be in a limited edition of 325, cost $80, and be available at Mondo’s booth at SDCC.

The convention will also feature a new variant of Mondo’s MCU 10th Anniversary poster, which will be priced at $65. In addition, Mondo will feature several different enamel pins, inspired by characters from Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Considering the impact that Infinity War had, it’s safe to assume that these posters will be a must-have for Marvel fans. But according to the franchise’s cast, things will only get more unpredictable in next year’s Avengers 4.

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Chris Hemsworth, who will reprise his role as Thor, added earlier this year. “That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.”

“The second one I’m probably even more excited about,” Hemsworth continued. “Just for people to see. I just think it’s another step again. Each step we seem to take with these films, I’ve loved the fact that there’s been growth and evolution and it continues to surprise people as opposed to sort of flatlining, which was obviously always a fear—that they’d run out of ideas or run dry of creative excitement. For me, this whole experience has been incredible. In particular the last one.”

What do you think of Mondo’s Avengers: Infinity War poster? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.