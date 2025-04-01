Marvel Legends Pre-Orders for April and May 2025: Maximum Hulk, Thunderbolts, and More

Hasbro’s livestream for April 1st 2025 laid out the game plan for Marvel Legends drops over the next month or so, with new figures launching at a regular clip through May 8th. There are also several Walmart and Target exclusives that will no doubt be tied to future Collector Con / Geek Out events. Everything you need to know about the drops can be found right here.

First and foremost, collectors should have the 8.5-inch scale Maximum Series Hulk figure on their radar for April 10th given the fact that the Maximum Series Spider-Man figure sold out lightning fast in February despite a $49.99 price tag. That said, a price for this figure hasn’t been revealed, but it will likely be even higher. The black suit Spider-Man figure from Spider-Man 3 should also be a big seller, and that figure is coming out of the gate first on April 3rd. You’ll also find figures inspired by the upcoming Thunderbolts film that hits theaters on May 2nd. Note that direct product links will be added to the list below when they are available.

Marvel Legends Pre-Orders For April 2025

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN, SPIDER-MAN 3 / May 2025 / Pre-Order on April 3 at 1PM ET here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon – $29.99: Features the black Spidey suit from Spider-Man 3, with alternate hands and an unmasked Peter Parker head.

MARVEL LEGENDS MAXIMUM SERIES HULK / June 2025 / Pre-Order on April 10 at 1PM ET here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon – $TBA: 8.5-inch scale Hulk with 30 points of articulation, alternate raging heads, grapple hands, thunderclap effects, and a missile accessory.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SHE-HULK / August 2025 / Pre-Order on April 24 at 1PM ET here at Entertainment Earth (Fan Channel) – $24.99: Fantastic Four version of She-Hulk with alternate hands, dumbbells, and an alternate head.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MADAME MASQUE AND CROSSBONES 2-PACK / Fall 2025 / Pre-Order on April 30 at 1PM ET on Amazon – $49.99: Madame Masque with classic and modern heads, a "stolen" briefcase, and effects; Crossbones with knife and explosion effect.

Marvel Legends Pre-Orders For May 2025

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES YELENA BELOVA AND RED GUARDIAN 2-PACK / Fall 2025 / Pre-Order on May 1 at 1PM ET here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon – $49.99: Yelena Belova and Red Guardian from Thunderbolts, with an unmasked Red Guardian head and weapon accessories.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES JOHN F. WALKER AND SENTRY 2-PACK / Fall 2025 / Pre-Order on May 8 at 1PM ET here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon – $49.99: John F. Walker with his shield, and Sentry from Thunderbolts.

Upcoming Marvel Legends Exclusives