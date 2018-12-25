‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Now Live on Netflix

Christmas Day is upon us, meaning it’s time to hang out with family, exchange presents — and worry about the fate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At the time of this writing, Avengers: Infinity War is officially available to stream on Netflix in the United States. This comes about eight months after the film made its record-breaking debut in theaters this past April.

All I want for Christmas is to grow @ChrisEvans’ beard. Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/oOFJJ7PUWo — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 25, 2018

Infinity War sees the heroes of the MCU joining forces in some pretty dire circumstances, as Thanos (Josh Brolin) makes his grab for all of the Infinity Stones in an attempt to control the universe. For those who have already seen the film, its Netflix debut will probably be both a blessing and a bit of an emotional curse. And for those who have been waiting for the film to hit Netflix to properly watch it — get ready.

Coincidentally enough, Avengers: Infinity War will end up being the first and only title from the Avengers franchise to be on Netflix. In light of the impending release of Disney+, the House of Mouse canceled their licensing deal with the Reed Hastings-led company effective January 1st, 2019. Starting with Captain Marvel, the movies will go to Disney+ versus the current deal with Netflix.

“Starting with ‘Captain Marvel’ in March, all of the films that Walt Disney Studios releases in theaters will subsequently flow to the Disney streaming platform instead of to Netflix,” the New York Times reports.

The past two years’ worth of Marvel Cinematic Universe properties are currently on Netflix — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Panther. After Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp will be the last MCU film to be added to Netflix, presumably sometime in February or March.

And in terms of narrative, Infinity War will lead right into next April’s Avengers: Endgame, which is poised to give fans a truly unique MCU film.

“Whether we top Infinity War or not, I don’t know,” co-director Joe Russo said in a recent interview. “But we try to tell the best story we can with these characters. This is bringing to a close the first decade of stories. I think that alone has a dramatic power to it.”

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.