New Captain Marvel Easter Egg Discovered in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The digital release of Avengers: Infinity War has uncovered an easter egg paying homage to Brie Larson’s yet-to-debut Captain Marvel, the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero who will premiere in her solo movie in March before joining the fray in Avengers 4.

The easter egg was first pointed out by a fan on Reddit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cull Obsidian, one of the children of Thanos, can be seen wearing a piece of cloth bearing the colors of the superhero suit belonging to Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, when Obsidian and Ebony Maw confront Tony Stark, Doctor Strange, Wong, and Bruce Banner outside the Sanctum Sanctorum.

The cloth has the same color scheme and stripe design as the suit sported by Larson in leaked movie designs that reached the internet in June.

It’s not currently known if Cull Obsidian will be revealed to have had a past run-in with the cosmic superhero — the ’90s-set Captain Marvel will take place both on Earth and in space — or if the cloth is instead simply a nod to the character.

Larson has described the superhero as being able to “move planets,” and the Infinity War and Avengers 4 directing team of Anthony and Joe Russo took special care when dealing with the “uber-powerful” character.

“Well for us, with super powerful characters, it’s always about the flaw in the character, how is the character human? How is the character accessible?” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com.

“I have a hard time with comic book characters, I did as a child, that were too powerful because I never feared for them, I never felt like I could relate to them. I think that’s why traditionally Batman is the most popular DC comic character, he’s human. So, it’s important for us when we’re working with uber-powerful characters, to understand their vulnerability on a psychological level.”

Infinity War‘s other Captain Marvel easter egg comes in its post-credits tag, which sees Nick Fury and Maria Hill suffer the effects of Thanos’ snap that obliterated half of all life in the universe. Fury, who will next appear in Captain Marvel, withdraws an old school beeper and initiates a call for help that ultimately reveals the recognizable insignia of Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel opens March 8. Larson reprises the role in Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019.