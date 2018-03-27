New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Footage Released

A new look at Avengers: Infinity War has been released, offering several snippets of new footage.

The video, seen above, is heavily comprised of footage from the most recent trailer. However, it also adds shots of T’Challa with Okoye in Wakanda, Iron Man’s new nano-tech suit growing onto him, and the Guardians of the Galaxy cruising through space with Groot spewing out inappropriate language. Furthermore, some of the heroines are on display, with new shots of Gamora and Scarlet Witch being placed into the new promo.

“[The Guardians of the Galaxy] have a great role in this film,” Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo told members of the press on set of the ensemble film. “Everyone is interwoven into this plot, in a way where they have an emotional connection to the story, and are emotionally effected by the stakes in the movie. You can’t tell a movie with this many characters, and not have each of those characters show up, honor them from their different franchises, if they are not motivated to be there, if they are not in life or death circumstances, if they are not fighting to save their belief system, or their way of life.”

“There’s a lot of characters in the film, and there are a lot of people who are dealing with a lot of issues in a lot of moments, and you look to do the best that you can with each of those characters in the storytelling,” Russo said. “We’ll get into whether Quill returns to Earth or not, but certainly, Earth is a pivotal player. But as is Space. So there’s a lotta stories we told in this one.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

