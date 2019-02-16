‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Theory Claims Nick Fury Knew The Snap Was Coming

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) didn’t have a super large role in Avengers: Infinity War, but the few seconds that he did appear certainly left an impact with those watching the large-scale event. Showing up alongside Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) in the post-credits scene, Fury was able to page Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) before being dusted away.

How did the character know what was going on — at least well enough to page a cosmic powerhouse such as Carol Danvers? One intriguing fan theory says that Fury knew all about The Snap. According to a theory shared by /u/Jlefrench1990, Fury knew about the impending Decimation and reacted in a rehearsed, methodical manner.

When driving along with Hill, the suburban ahead of them crashes — which is seemingly the most surprised (if you can even call it that) Fury is during the whole scene. As the theory points out, once Hill begins to turn to dust, she calls out for Nick and not Fury, Director Fury, or anything else one would call a superior — hinting that she was legitimately afraid.

Fury, on the other hand, remains calm and collected throughout the entirety of the scene and even when he begins to get dusted, he doesn’t come across as scared or frightened. Even when the helicopter crashes and the people begin dusting around him, you can tell Fury is piecing things together and thinking it all over in his head.

Why so calm in the face of an apocalypse? The theory says Fury knew entirely what was going to go down and had been previously briefed on the scenario. With Captain Marvel on the horizon and rumors of time travel running amok, it’s certainly possible that we’ll see some form of The Snap within Captain Marvel itself.

At the very least, it’d seem that Danvers — or another time-travelling character, say the Ancient One, perhaps? — would tip off Fury about the situation in back in the 1990s, which leads him to end up forming the Avengers Initiative.

Do you think Fury knew that The Snap was going to happen? Do you think we’ll see another version of The Snap in Captain Marvel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me (@AdamBarnhardt) up on Twitter to talk all things MCU!

Fury can be seen next in Captain Marvel due out March 8th. Other Marvel movies out this year include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

