‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Fans Cannot Get Over THAT Scene with Tony Stark and Peter Parker

Avengers: Infinity War is here, and it seems to be all the Internet can talk about. If you head to social media, spoilers and reviews for the film are dropping in droves, and fans are convening with one another to process what they just witnessed. After all, there are some real heavy scenes housed in the new film, and a fair few fan-favorite heroes made audiences tear up during those moments.

So, if you have seen the movie, then you shouldn’t be surprised to hear THAT scene with Peter Parker and Tony Stark has broken hearts. As you can see below, audiences aren’t sure they’ll ever recover from the heart-wrenching moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You’ve been warned.

When it comes to the MCU, Spider-Man has not been around for too long. The hero made his debut in Captain America: Civil War and fleshed out his story with a solo film last summer. Avengers: Infinity War expanded on Peter Parker’s role in the MCU as he teamed up with Tony Stark and Stephen Strange to take on the Black Order, and Peter didn’t bother to hold back his admiration for Iron Man. If anything, the Queens teenager was looking to get some validation from his mentor, and fans were loving the almost father-son dynamic until the film came to an end.

After Thanos managed to get the Time Stone from Doctor Strange, the Mad Titan quickly completed his Infinity Gauntlet and snapped the universe. Fans were left to watch heroes like Bucky Barnes and Black Panther turn to ash with billions more, but none of those deaths hurt as much as Peter’s demise.

With his spidey senses on full alert, Peter was able to feel himself fading and clutched onto Tony Stark in despair. The terrified teen showed his aged when he told his mentor he was not ready go, and Tony was left speechless in grief. Before fading into dust, Spider-Man told Tony it would be okay, reassuring the older hero even in the face of death. It was only then Peter scattered into ashes, leaving Tony alone on Titan to mourn a loss he explicitly said he could not take back in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Me thinking about THAT peter parker and tony stark scene in infinity war pic.twitter.com/nsnNWDwJHC — INFINITY WAR DESTROYED ME (@medicinejeon) April 28, 2018

Peter Parker really looked up to Tony Stark like a father figure smh it’s been 3 days since I’ve seen Infinity War and I’m still emotional — Arsenal Morisummer 🌸 (@BasedChasen) April 29, 2018

y’all like… Peter Parker and Tony Stark’s dynamic in this movie is so emotional. I cried. — carol îmwe | SAW IW (@carxlinv) April 27, 2018

Like tony stark taking his last breath to save the world, peter parker went the same path way. Tony saving peter to his falling shows he cares for him not to get hurt and peter has so more to give and needs to stay alive. These are heroes going at its lengths to save the world. pic.twitter.com/wjwXGmjhZ1 — ✨Maria✨SAW IW TODAY AND IS BROKEN (@quacksonqueen) April 20, 2018

If you will recall, Tony was faced with the idea of Peter dying once before, and he did not deal with it well. “If you died, that’s on me, and I don’t need that guilt on my conscience,” the hero told Peter after the younger boy tried to take down the Vulture by himself. Tony’s decision to bring Peter into the superhero fold during Captain America: Civil War began their shaky relationship, and Tony has almost assumed a fatherly role to Peter since the two met. So, it is only natural that Peter’s death would strike a cord with Tony, and fans cannot stop thinking about how the tragic turn will impact the MCU moving forward.

Have you recovered from this dark moment? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is still in theaters, whole Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters today. It will be followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.