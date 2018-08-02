‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Explained A Major ‘The Avengers’ Plot Hole

Avengers: Infinity War explained a moment from 2012’s The Avengers which many considered a plot hole.

In The Avengers, Thor’s arrival came on the top of a jet suddenly. However, with the Bifrost which could help him travel at the speed of light having been destroyed in the Thor movie before The Avengers, many wondered how it was possible for the God of Thunder to travel from Asgard to Earth. One thought-to-be throwaway line from Loki: “How much dark energy did the All-Father have to muster to conjure you here?”

As it turns out, the dark magic is real thing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it seen in action in the opening sequence of Avengers: Infinity War. When the Hulk is defeated in a hand to hand bout with Thanos, Heimdall’s dying efforts conjue the dark energy to send the Hulk back to Earth. This has now officially been confirmed by Avengers: Infinity War writer Christopher Markus on the commentary track attached to Avengers: Infinity War‘s digital download.

“I will say that we just a call back to had once seemed like a bit of a pace job,” Markus said. “In Avengers 1 where Thor comes back saying that ‘Odin used all his dark magic to get me home,’ and people say, ‘That was just a cheat because you broke the Bifrost.’ You just saw where the dark magic came from: straight out of Heimdall.”

Of course, Heimdall and Odin have both been eliminated from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, Thor was able to travel to Wakanda by using his new Stormbreaker axe, which gives him similar abilities as noted by Eitri. Ahead of its crafting from the Nidavellir star, Eitri pointed out that “in theory” the Stormbreaker axe could “summon the Bifrost.”

And, just like that, Thor can travel just about anywhere in an instant.

