‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Chris Evans And Scarlett Johansson Address Possibility Of Captain America And Black Widow Romance

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer had plenty of action, but it also got fans talking about a possible relationship between two of their favorite heroes.

That would be Chris Evans‘ Captain America and Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow, who have formed a trusted friendship over the course of several movies. They seem even closer in this film, and that got fans to thinking maybe romance is in the air, something that the two actors addressed in a new interview with ET.

“It’s hard to say. I don’t think that romance has ever really been in the air for these two, it just doesn’t seem….sorry to disappoint,” Johansson said.

While Evans was quite disappointed at that comment at first, he agrees with her assessment of their friendship.

“No I agree though, I think there’s a functionality there,” Evans said. “There’s a void that they each fill for each other, and I think they’ve each kind of each had to face a little bit of a kind of destruction of a belief system along the way and I think they’ve each leaned on one another for different reasons. I think in a lot of ways Cap certainly looks up to Black Widow. I think she’s always been a little wiser, a little more experienced, a little more callous in the way the world really is, and I think in Civil War Steve Rogers had to learn the hard way that things that you’re banking on don’t always…sometimes let you down, and I think in the last couple of years before we pick up in this film they’ve really kind of become this rock for one another, but I don’t know if it ever bleeds into a romance.”

Johansson doesn’t even think the characters have the capacity for a romance at the moment, and the arrival of Thanos will definitely put any thoughts of that on the backburner anyway.

“Yeah, and I think they also have a kind of…a mutual respect for another, I think personally and professionally that, I think that a romance would be…it would just be…I don’t even think there’s room for a romance in this,” Johansson said. “like I don’t think they have the perspective you know to give room to something like that to grow. We’ve got a world to save.”

