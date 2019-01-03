Here’s Who Nick Fury Was Going to Meet During ‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Post-Credits Scene

The final traumatic scene of Avengers: Infinity War saw Nick Fury and Maria Hill en route to a rendezvous wiht unknown parties, in order to deal with the appearance of Thanos’ alien forces on Earth. Unfortunately, Fury and Hill never made it where they were going, as Thanos’ finger snap with the Infinity Gauntlet caused a Decimation Event that wiped out half of all life in the universe – including Fury and Hill.

Well, if you were too upset over Fury and Hill’s deaths, or too excited about Fury putting in the call to Captain Marvel, you may have missed one big detail: Exactly who Hill and Fury were on their way to see when The Decimation occurred. Remember this guy, Cameron Klein?

If you don’t have a photographic memory for every single character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cameron Klein is a former SHIELD technician. He made a heroic impression during Captain America: The Winter Soldier, when he refused to launch the destructive Helicarriers that HYDRA and Alexander Pierce wanted to launch – despite the fact that Brock Rumlow had a gun pressed to the back of his head. Klein was saved from having his brains blown out by Sharon Carter, as SHIELD rose up against HYDRA in the “Battle at the Triskelion.”

After HYDRA’s uprising, Klein stayed loyal to Nick Fury, joining his faction of SHIELD loyalists. Klein was last seen playing a major role in Fury’s rescue operation during the “Battle of Sokovia” in Avengers: Age of Ultron. It was in fact Klein who launched the “lifeboats” from the old SHIELD Helicarrier Fury has commandeered – and once again narrowly escaped with his life, as an Ultron Sentry nearly took him out, until Fury and Hill saved him.

In the Infinity War post-credits scene, Fury and Hill are getting readings of Thanos’ ships landing in Wakanda, and Fury tells Hill to contact Kelin to meet them in Wakanda. Based on history, it could be that Fury needed Klein’s expertise to launch a new rescue mission – or unleash some kind of weapon to help Earth fight back.

Either way, Marvel fans now speculate that Klein was name-dropped in Infinity War for a reason. With limited resources on the technical front, having Klein survive The Decimation could be an important tool for helping The Avengers possibly traverse space and/or time to get back at Thanos or stop The Decimation from happening.

Do you think Cameron Klein will show up in Avengers: Endgame? Or was it just a nice little Easter egg name drop?

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video and Netflix.