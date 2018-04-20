‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Considered Not Having Post Credits Scenes

One of the things fans look forward to with any Marvel Cinematic Universe film is the post-credits scenes. Since their use in Iron Man in 2008, they’ve been a staple of the MCU. However, Avengers: Infinity War almost broke with tradition.

In an interview with Radio Times, Infinity War directors The Russo Brothers were asked about those additional scenes considering that the follow up to the movie — the untitled Avengers 4 — is coming next year. It turns out that while they couldn’t really elaborate on things, the brothers considered not having post-credits scenes at all.

“It’s hard to comment on that again, because we don’t want to speak to the experience too specifically,” Anthony Russo said about the scenes and the consideration of not having them. Joe Russo went a little bit further, admitting that they considered not having them but that not spoiling things was a priority.

“It’s certainly something you consider, but it’s like Ant said, we wrote a letter begging the fans not to spoil the movie for each other, so we don’t want to spoil it for them,” Joe said.

The letter he’s referring to is the one the directors shared on their social media earlier this month explaining that the film wouldn’t be screened in its entirety until the official Los Angeles premiere and that they want fans to not reveal things so that others can enjoy the movie, too. They closed the letter with “#ThanosDemandsYourSilence”.

The Russo’s not giving anything away about the post-credits scenes — other than they considered not having them at all — is par for the course with the secrecy around Avengers: Infinity War. Only around twenty minutes of footage has been shown for various press events and the film’s various stars have all admitted that they have never seen either the full script or a full real script. Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, even told Hey U Guys at the UK screening of the footage that there were even fake scenes with some of the twists not ending up being real.

“The secrecy around this film extended, this time, to the cast,” Bettany said. “I mean, really, it was crazy. We read scripts that were fake scripts and then they had fake twists and scenes that never were shot, and you’d talk to the director and they’d say ‘all of that stuff at the end? Not happening.’”

As for what is happening and those secretive post-credits scenes, audiences don’t have too much longer to wait. The film will release worldwide on April 27th.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

