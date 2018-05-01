‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Poster Put Thor’s Scar On The Wrong Eye

Thor’s still rocking his eyepatch in Avengers: Infinity War, but it seems his scar has decided to move.

Well, at least on the newest Infinity War poster. The newest poster for the anticipated film is incredibly stylish, with vivid colors all throughout. That might have kept you from noticing what some Reddit user Wednesday Studios noticed, that being that Thor‘s eye scar was actually over the wrong eye.

Thor got the scar during his battle with Hela, who essentially gashed his eye during the film’s third act. Since then he’s work an eyepatch, and the damage can also be seen in a large vertical scar over his eye.

As you can see in the handy image here, Thor’s had the scar on his right eye, but in the new poster, it is instead on his left eye, with the eyepatch still on his right. As someone pointed out in the comments, it is most likely a cause of flipping his image to fit better in the poster’s design, and then putting in the eyepatch afterward.

Thor’s eyepatch can be seen in the first few trailers for Infinity War, but other toys and promotional artwork from the film shows him retaining the scar but also regaining his eye. Time will tell if that is just a design choice for merchandise or if it does indeed get it back during the film, but that won’t be the only carryover from Ragnarok.

Thor also lost Mjolnir during his first battle with Hela, who literally crushed it in her hands. By movie’s end though he realized it only let him control the power of Thunder, as the power actually already resided within him. In Infinity War it looks like he’ll get a new weapon, one referred to as Jarnbjorn, which can’t be seen in the trailer just yet but is likely what he is holding in one particular scene.

Fans can see how Thor’s journey plays out when Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27.