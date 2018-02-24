‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Promo Art Reveals War Machine’s New Armor

Heroes like Captain America, Spider-Man, and Iron Man have received most of the Infinity War spotlight so far, but Stark’s best friend War Machine has finally surfaced.

A new licensed T-Shirt for Avengers: Infinity War surfaced online, showing several of the heroes from the anticipated film with Thanos looming in the background. One of those heroes was James Rhodes (at least we think it’s him), who is showing off his redesigned War Machine armor.

As opposed to the last time we saw him in Captain America: Civil War, War Machine’s latest armor isn’t just black and silver. The shirt almost gives it some purple highlights, but that is probably just to make it stand out on the shirt. Still, it does feature an updated design, giving it a sleeker look overall, and there are also numerous red LEDs illuminating the chest, hands, and weapons.

A new #AvengersInfinityWar officially-licensed t-shirt shows off the assorted heroes (+ Thanos) who are set to appear in the movie! (via @NickyD715) pic.twitter.com/8c0Jmun3DX — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) February 23, 2018

War Machine is seen alongside Iron Man (rocking his new armor as well), Gamora, Thor (complete with eye and new armor), Black Widow (with her new green costume), Captain America (with beard), Rocket Racoon, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Hulk, Doctor Strange, Groot, and Black Panther. Crazily enough, that is just a fraction of the characters that will be in the full movie, and you’ll need at least 3 shirts to feature the whole cast.

Black Panther is currently playing in theaters. After that, it is time for Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4, which is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6.