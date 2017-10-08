New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Promo Art Shares Look At The Entire Team

New York Comic Con is winding down, but Disney is heating up things abroad. Thanks to fans, a slew of promotional art for Avengers: Infinity War has just hit the Internet after it debuted at a Disney event in Russia.

Over on Instagram and Reddit, fans are starting to circulate images that have come straight from a foreign Disney conference. The images show off several familiar heroes, and you can see what fans are ogling the new images.

In the first embed below, you can see Thor standing next to Scarlet Johansson. The god of thunder is seen crackling with lightning despite the lack of his hammer, and Thor’s hair is still cut very short. As for the Black Widow, the spy is seen wearing a brand-new outfit with a sword strapped to her back. Natasha has also swapped in her red hair for a blonde crop.

Below the pair, fans can get a close-up of Doctor Strange and Captain America. The sorcerer looks much the same as he did in his solo film, but Steve looks very different. The hero is now sporting a rugged beard, dark-blonde hair, and a toned down tactical suit that has zero stars-and-stripes on it.

Several other promo images have also been released. In one of the images, the Hulkbuster suit is shown with Hawkeye standing in front of it. The archer is seen standing next to Drax the Destroyer, and the Ancient One is also shown. The character may have been killed off in Doctor Strange, but the former Sorcerer Supreme may play a role in the second film.

There’s little known about Avengers: Infinity War at the moment, but fans are eager to learn more. A teaser trailer for the film was dropped at San Diego Comic Con, but it was not released to the public officially. Fans are hoping they will get their first-look at the film before Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters this November.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently in post-production for release in May 2018. The fourth Avengers movie is currently scheduled for release on May 3, 2019.