New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Promo Poster Brings Together the Heroes and Villains

With April on the horizon, the internet has become all Infinity War, all the time. Videos, fan art, merchandise, theatrical advertising – just about any Avengers content you can imagine has surfaced online.

The most recent addition to this lineup is a promotional image that puts the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Infinity War‘s roster of terrifying villains.

You can check out the new image below!

It’s not unusual to see the Avengers and Thanos in the same piece of promo art, as that’s been the case for much of this marketing campaign. The stars and filmmakers have said on multiple occasions that Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, is the biggest character in the movie.

What is surprising however, is the inclusion of the Black Order in this piece. If you recall, the Black Order is Thanos’ force of deadly warriors. The group consists of four of the mad Titan’s “children,” Ebony Maw, Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, and Cull Obsidan. All four of these dangerous villains have been seen in the most recent Infinity War trailer, but have been mostly absent from much of the film’s marketing.

While Brolin landed the role of Thanos, the actors playing the Black Order have been kept a secret, so far. IMDb lists Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as the actor playing Ebony Maw but the studio has yet to confirm that casting.

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage does have a role in the film and his name is listed on the official poster. Some believe that the Emmy-winning actor could be portraying one of the Black Order, though that is only speculation.

When you see all of these characters in one image together, it really speaks to the size and scale of Avengers: Infinity War. The film represents the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, spanning ten years of superhero movies.

Star Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the franchise, recently took to Instagram to tell fans that he believed this was the biggest movie every made.

“[Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 writer-director] James Gunn called me last night floored after having seen the movie,” Pratt wrote on the social media site. “I expected no less. I cant wait until I’m parked in front of the screen popcorn in hand. I’m so excited for the world to see what we’ve been cooking up. Im honored to be a part of what will be the biggest movie of all time.”

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27 after Disney moved the release forward by one week. It was originally scheduled to arrive on May 4, the same date as the first Avengers film in 2012. Marvel will follow Infinity War with Ant-Man and the Wasp, debuting on July 6.