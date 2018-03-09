Spider-Man Takes Center Stage In New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Promo Poster

The official promotional campaign for Avengers: Infinity War is kicking into gear, and as a result we’re seeing more and more new promotional materials for the film – which fans are eating up rabidly. Today we’re happy to end the work week with this new Infinity War promo poster – which should make Spider-Man fans particularly happy!

This promo one-sheet popped up over on Redditt, and it clearly makes Spider-Man the new centerpiece of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – which is fitting. Even though Spidey may not have started out as a member of the MCU, he has always been Marvel’s flagship character from a branding standpoint. After the big success of Spider-Man: Homecoming, it’s safe to say he’s earned his spot back here on the home team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other recent Avengers: Infinity War updates have included major story revelations such as Thanos getting a full backstory, or how the climatic final act will go down. We also know that the film will come with some very high stakes, as characters we lose during the span of the film will actually be dead and gone after Infinity War is done. For fans hoping for something a little more colorful and joyous to tide them over until release day in April, be sure to check out our gallery of new Avengers: Infinity War magazine covers, which is also filled with some nice new story details. There’s also a new gallery of photos out, which highlight awesome character crossovers and more.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8th, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3rd, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.