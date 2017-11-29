‘Avengers: Infinity War’: First Look at Proxima Midnight in Action

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer gives us a lot of insight into the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe factor into the story – but what about the villains?

In the trailer, we see Thanos make his full debut in the spotlight, after lurking around edges of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the last half-decade or so. However, Infinity War will also introduce Thanos’ army of warriors, including his lieutenants in The Black Order, and their minions, the bestial Outriders. During this first Infinity War trailer, we only get the barest glimpses of The Black Order, but one member does get a quick spotlight moment: Proxima Midnight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Proxima Midnight is feared as one of the most fearsome warriors in all the galaxy, and one of Thanos’ greatest champions. She has super strength, speed, and endurance, and her signature weapon is a mighty spear that Thanos himself fashioned for her. Take a look at Proxima Midnight launching a spear attack in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer:

A moment after the the exchange seen above, we learn that it is a bearded Steve Rogers / Captain America in the shadows! Apparently, an earlier scene in the trailer sees Iron Man call on Captain America for help, using the cell phone Cap left him at the end of Civil War. From the look of things, Cap returns just in time to stop Proxima Midnight from carrying out some kind of heist or attack (the exact details are unclear at this point).

We’re hoping that upcoming trailers and featurettes for Infinity War will explain more about what the Black Order is, as well as detailing its individual members. But this is a pretty awesome first look at the formidable threat they will present.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.