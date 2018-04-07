New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reaction Praises Humor

Now that the massive press tour for Avengers: Infinity War is well underway, reactions from fans and journalists who have had the pleasure of seeing footage from the flick have begun surfacing online.

According to a new reaction from a film journalist based in the United Kingdom, fans should expect Marvel’s trademark humor to still have a place in Infinity War.

Twitter user @TomButler took to the microblogging service to share a quick thought on the movie, the humor, and the Russo brothers.

Just saw 25 mins of #AvengersInfinityWar. Can’t say much, but it was one hell of a trip seeing Marvel characters from all corners of the universe crossing paths. So much potential for humour, and the @Russo_Brothers milked it for every penny. — Tom Butler (@TomButler) April 6, 2018



“Just saw 25 mins of #AvengersInfinityWar,” Butler tweeted. “Can’t say much, but it was one hell of a trip seeing Marvel characters from all corners of the universe crossing paths.”

Butler finished his tweet by dicussing the potential he saw in the remainder of the 2 hour, 36 minute movie.

“So much potential for humour, and the @Russo_Brothers milked it for every penny,” said Butler.

It should be noted that the footage Marvel Studios has been showing at these events isn’t necessarily the first half hour of the movie. Rather, it’s a cut of various parts to aid in the massive spoiler-free campaign initiative the Russo Brothers launched earlier this week.

This reaction matches a few made earlier in the week in terms of tone of humor in which viewers of the footage found it humorous. While Butler couldn’t confirm certain appearances in the footage shown, an early reaction did confirm that the ever-elusive Hawkeye hadn’t shown up.

