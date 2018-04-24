‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Review Released by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Yehya

Avengers: Infinity War held its world premiere last night, meaning fans are eagerly anticipating reviews of the upcoming Marvel epic. Thankfully, Jimmy Kimmel Live is here to help.

As part of the late-night talk show’s Infinity War week, Kimmel enlisted the help of Yehya Mohamed, a celebrity photographer and in-house movie critic. According to Kimmel, Yehya has the ability to “review movies before he even sees them”, a talent he lent to Infinity War. You can check out the video of his review above.

The video is pretty endearing, as Yehya tries to express his genuine excitement for Infinity War and its massive cast of superheroes, while mispronouncing almost all of their names. With the help of some pretty choice graphics, Yehya explains that the movie brings together superheroes like “Spire-Man”, “Black Painter”, “The Guy with the Hammer”, and “The Fox with the Machine Gun”.

Beyond that, the video has some other delightful highlights, including Yehya trying to demonstrate how Doctor Strange’s powers work, and revealing what actor he thinks Josh Brolin’s Thanos actually looks like.

When it comes to those who have seen Infinity War, it sounds the film is absolutely worth the hype. Many of the initial Twitter reactions to it have been positive, with nerd icon Kevin Smith calling the film a gigantic Marvel masterpiece. And with the official review embargo set to break in just a few hours, and the Rotten Tomatoes score revealed later today, there’s no telling what other conversations will be had about the blockbuster.

With the release of Infinity War officially days away, it’s safe to say the hype and spectacle is higher than ever — something that the film’s co-directors took into account.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

“It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” Anthony Russo added. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.