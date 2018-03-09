‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Scene Revives Classic ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Moment

Rocket Raccoon’s love for prosthetic limbs will be on display when he encounters Bucky Barnes in Avengers: Infinity War.

A new scene description surfacing from Entertainment Weekly’s time on set of the Marvel Studios ensemble flick revealed Sean Gunn’s Rocket Raccoon to be particularly interested in Bucky’s arm, which will be brand new in his next appearance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

‘”How much for the gun?’ the furry dealmaker asks, admiring the firepower clutched by Bucky’s mechanical limb,” EW‘s report reads.

“It’s not for sale,” Bucky will tell him, before realizing the gun isn’t what Rocket it talking about.

“‘Okay, how much for the arm? The arm?’ Rocket persists,” the report goes on.

It’s a continuation of one of the best jokes from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. The first film saw Rocket Raccoon request Star-Lord retrieve a prosthetic leg to aid their effort in escaping prison. As Star-Lord would learn, the prosthetic leg served no purpose in the escape. Later in the same movie, Rocket Raccoon would devise another plan to defeat Ronan’s ship and claimed he needed a Ravager’s fake eye. Peter Quill, however, caught on to the lie and saved the man his prosthetic eye.

Bucky Barnes probably won’t hand over the arm but audiences will have themselves a laugh during an otherwise an intense moment in Wakanda during Avengers: Infinity War, especially if they have watched each Marvel Studios film to come before it.

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the film’s latest synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

“Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige,” the new synopsis goes on. “Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, and Stan Lee are executive producers. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!