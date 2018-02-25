‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Runtime Possibly Revealed

Marvel fans may have just learned exactly how long Infinity War will be waged.

SM Cinema has posted their advanced screening times for Avengers: Infinity War. The listing includes a runtime for the film.

According to SM Cinema, Avengers: Infinity War will have a run time of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

That’s a very neat and tidy runtime, which may suggest that this is actually a placeholder used by the theater or suggested by the studio as an estimate while tweaks are still being made to the final cut of the film.

If this runtime turns out to be accurate, it would make Avengers: Infinity War the longest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to date. Currently, Captain America: Civil War holds that distinction with a runtime of 147 minutes.

Civil War and Infinity War have a few things in common. One is, obviously, the “War” in the title. Another is that are both films directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. A third is that they are both films that feature many characters, though Avengers: Infinity War will easily eclipse Civil War in that regard.

With all of that in mind, it should probably not surprising to anyone that the film needs more room than other Marvel movies, even with a “Part 2” on the way in 2019. The extra time is especially necessary since, between both of these upcoming Avengers movie, the filmmakers have promised that every plot thread since the first Iron Man movie will have a payoff.

“Every story that Marvel has told since Iron Man 1 finds a narrative thread in these next two Avengers movies,” Joe Russo said in a special feature included with the home release of Thor: Ragnarok. “It is a culmination of all that storytelling.”

“With Infinity War, we’re paying off every little thread and every little tease that we’ve had in what will be 18 films prior to Infinity War,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said. “There’s never been anything like this. Being able to, film after film, tease at a larger story. Really building these stories up into a giant conclusion. While at the same time introducing an entirely new direction for the future.”

