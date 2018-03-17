How The Russo Brothers Approached ‘Avengers 4’

As fans have been hearing for a while now, Avengers: Infinity War marks the beginning of the end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. While won’t get to see quite how the whole thing wraps up until Avengers 4 hits theaters in 2019, considering that the final two Avengers films have to wrap up a decade of films made by a variety of filmmakers, wrapping everything up seems like a huge challenge. However, the Russo Brothers had a unique approach for the final Avengers film that is very fitting for the MCU.

During ComicBook.com’s visit to the set of Avengers: Infinity War, Joe Russo explained that he and his brother, Anthony, approached Avengers 4 the same way comic book writers approach their stories.

“We look in a way that you would look at writers in comic books,” Russo said. “People pick up different runs, and they go with it. If there are things from mythology that you are inspired by or you find relevancy in, you go with that. If there are things in mythology that you want to see differently, then you explore ways to execute it differently.”

The comic book writer approach may not seem like the obvious approach, but it makes a lot of sense. The MCU is huge, with 18 films having already entered the MCU by the time Infinity War opens and by the time Avengers 4 hits, there will be 21 films in the universe. Those films represent the work of at least 13 directors and countless characters with their own stories and mythos. When looked at like that, the MCU is, very much like a long run of comic books and, according to Russo, looking at like that helped him and his brother move forward.

“I think, of course, there is a list of movies that have preceded this,” Russo said. “Those movies have been directed by a lot of different directors, with a lot of different styles, and a lot of different things to say. Anthony and I have found repeatedly that the best and only way for us to move forward, is to receive that information, keep what we like, explore what we like, and exploit what we like, and tell the story that we want to tell.”

He went on to explain that by doing that, the audience simply follows along.

“I think the audience goes with you when you make those changes, or there are things that you discard,” he said. “Same with you do in a comic run, when you’re reading it. You go, ‘I want to see someone else’s point of view on this. That was an awesome point of view, and I had a lot of fun with that. Now I want to see something else. Now I want to see … ‘ That’s, I think, what Marvel’s done really well, by bringing in a lot of different voice to execute their films.”

Audiences will get to “read” the beginning of the Russo’s last Avengers story when Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters April 27.