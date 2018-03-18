‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is A Personal Journey For Russo Brothers

The Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a handful of years. The pair directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier as well as its sequel Captain America: Civil War, setting the MCU up for the massive film that Avengers: Infinity War is shaping up to be. It’s a huge undertaking, but it’s also a a personal one as well.

During ComicBook.com’s visit to the set of Avengers: Infinity War, the Russos explained that the film is a personal journey for them.

“For us, since we entered the MCU as storytellers, we picked up the story from Winter Soldier, we’ve been carrying a thread forward from that point, a narrative thread,” Anthony Russo said. “For us, this movie is very much about how do we move forward from Civil War in a big way, and what happens to that division between the Avengers, and how does that affect th em. What does that mean, when the greatest threat they’ll ever face comes to them in that kind of a condition, in that kind of a divided condition.”

As fans may recall, the Avengers were in tatters at the end of Civil War with Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) having parted ways with various members of the team siding with each of them. It’s a rough place to come from when having to face down Thanos, but according to Joe Russo, those seeds were planted all the way back in Winter Soldier.

“It’s been a personal journey, frankly, I think for us, as filmmakers from Winter Soldier,” he said. “There were seeds set in that movie that I think that were then tried to expound upon in Civil War, that then led to Infinity War. How we feel about the characters, as comic book fans, the story that we wanna see, re-imagining these characters through a very personal point of view. It’s not only a culmination of the last 10 years of Marvel storytelling, but for us, it’s a culmination of our journey as directors to the Marvel Universe.”

And for Joe, that brings an extra element to Avengers: Infinity War.

“Having at our disposal all of those characters, and allowing ourselves to refilter them through the way that, again, that we see the universe, and the way that we feel about the characters, and these themes that we really want to bring to the forefront, that’s what these two movies are about, for us,” he said.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters April 27.