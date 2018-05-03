Fans Are Wondering What Happened To Scarlet Witch’s Accent In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The Avengers are often referred to as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, as they transcend defending one nation and aim to protect the whole planet. As depicted in Avengers: Infinity War, some heroes hail from America, others from Wakanda, and Vision was basically born from a computer.

Admittedly, the current incarnation of Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe mostly features American characters, though Scarlet Witch hails from the fictional country of Sokovia, debuting in Avengers: Age of Ultron with an Eastern European accent. In the years since her debut in the MCU, fans have noticed that a result of being away from her home country for a few years is a complete loss of accent.

While this is likely the result of American actress Elizabeth Olsen’s varied inflection with her character’s dialogue resulting in loss of accent, some fans are having a hard time believing a character would lose the accent so easily.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Scarlet Witch’s accent!

@dattmay

Scarlet Witch really needs to get a consistent accent. I know her country of origin isn’t real but, girl, switching between almost New York, Vaguely-Russian, and lord knows what for your accent isn’t a good look. — The Original Pizza Log (@dattmay) May 1, 2018

@TerriLi

Wait one thing that I did notice in my marvel catch up is that Scarlet witch went from having an foreign accent to an American accent in civil war..how sway? — Terri-Li (@TerriLi) May 1, 2018

@halibaumstein

My one #AvengersInfinityWars question–did Scarlet Witch/Wanda’s accent change at some point from Russian to American?? (I admittedly haven’t seen every single Marvel movie, so maybe I missed the explanation?) — Hali Baumstein (@halibaumstein) May 1, 2018

@drenzotoledo

Is it just me or did scarlet witch have a different accent in Avengers Age of Ultron? ? — Dr. Toledo Lorenzo (@drenzotoledo) May 1, 2018

@TeeDotally

SPOILER ALERT: Scarlet Witch’s accent dies. #AvengersInfinityWar — Terri Doty (@TeeDotally) April 29, 2018

@Eoinster2

Is it just me or did #scarletwitch‘s accent go from Eastern European to Californian very quickly between age of Ultron and Civil War #MCURewatch — Eoin (@Eoinster2) April 25, 2018

@emilybockian

Everyone spent so much time looking for infinity stones that they forgot to search for Scarlet Witch’s missing accent — Emily Bockian (@emilybockian) April 27, 2018

@lex_abdalla

Non-spoiler: we gon talk about Scarlet Witch’s “when Elizabeth Olsen feels like it” Russian accent in Infinity War? Just scrap it fam if it’s that tough — Peter Teal (@lex_abdalla) April 29, 2018

@slimnayeon

I guess the one non spoiler Infinity War thing that bugged me is Scarlet Witch deadass didn’t have her random accent anymore. Like how do you lose a whole ass accent ?? — Kiko??‍? (@slimnayeon) April 28, 2018

@yvngrani