Marvel

Fans Are Wondering What Happened To Scarlet Witch’s Accent In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The Avengers are often referred to as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, as they transcend defending one […]

By

The Avengers are often referred to as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, as they transcend defending one nation and aim to protect the whole planet. As depicted in Avengers: Infinity War, some heroes hail from America, others from Wakanda, and Vision was basically born from a computer.

Admittedly, the current incarnation of Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe mostly features American characters, though Scarlet Witch hails from the fictional country of Sokovia, debuting in Avengers: Age of Ultron with an Eastern European accent. In the years since her debut in the MCU, fans have noticed that a result of being away from her home country for a few years is a complete loss of accent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this is likely the result of American actress Elizabeth Olsen’s varied inflection with her character’s dialogue resulting in loss of accent, some fans are having a hard time believing a character would lose the accent so easily.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Scarlet Witch’s accent!

@dattmay

@TerriLi

@halibaumstein

@drenzotoledo

@TeeDotally

@Eoinster2

@emilybockian

@lex_abdalla

@slimnayeon

@yvngrani

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts