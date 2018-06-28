Elizabeth Olsen Wishes Her Avengers Costume Covered Up Her Cleavage

Being a superhero on the screen isn’t easy. It goes without saying, but the hours spent filming in costume can be brutal. Stars like Tom Hiddleston and Chris Evans have never shied away from outing their uniform’s most miserable effects, but they are not the only ones who have an issue with their heroic get-ups.

No, Elizabeth Olsen has a bone to pick with the look Scarlet Witch rocks, and it is one fans cannot fault her for.

Recently, the actress did an interview with Elle where she opened up about her MCU work. It was there Olsen said she love Scarlet Witch but could do without her cleavage-baring costume.

“It would just not be a cleavage corset,” Olsen said after being asked how she would change Scarlet Witch’s look. “I like corsets, but I’d like it to be higher. Everyone has these things that cover them — Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett does. I would like to cover up a bit.”

“It’s funny because sometimes I look around and I’m just like — wow, I’m the only one who has cleavage, and that’s a constant joke because they haven’t really evolved my superhero costume that much. But then you look at where it started in the comic books and it was a leotard and a headband so…oh, it’s horrible, it’s so horrible. So at least they know that’s not cool.”

Clearly, Olsen has done her research when it comes to Scarlet Witch’s costumes. The heroine has never shied away from showing her figure off, and Marvel Comics never tried to put her off it. Scarlet Witch’s most famous costume iteration involves her wearing skin-hugging tights, a flowing cape, and a tight corset with a neckline plunging below the bust. Olsen may not have a costume that revealing in the MCU, but it shows off more cleavage than any other bodysuit out there.

Continuing, the actress went on to mention how heroines could still have flattering yet function costumes, and Olsen name-dropped Wonder Woman as the perfect example.

“They made Wonder Woman, you know? And that’s what she’s in. I think of the costumes and what we have to wear — it’s more about iconic images, because that’s what these movies are…. I think that’s the goal with the costumes, and it’s not representing the average woman.”

