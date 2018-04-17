Even Robert Downey Jr. Hasn’t Seen ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Script

Avengers: Infinity War will be the major payoff of everything the Marvel Cinematic Universe started back in 2008 with Iron Man. Star Robert Downey Jr. has proven himself as the anchor holding the entire MCU together, not only because he kicked it off with its first film but also because he’s already made appearances in eight different chapters of the franchise. Despite being one of the MCU’s core figures, even he hasn’t read an entire script for Infinity War.

“Joe, when are you gonna show us the script?” Downey asked co-director Joe Russo during a recent press event in Singapore. “We’ve been shooting scenes blind. We don’t know what they might mean.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many of the film’s supporting cast members have revealed that they hadn’t read a full script, though to learn that even the most famous member of the cast hasn’t read a full script is confirmation of the lengths directors Joe and Anthony Russo went to in hopes of ensuring the story stays a secret from everyone.

Not only did the directors prevent the cast from reading the entire script, they even provided some of the cast with fake pages to confuse them further.

“We can divulge nothing at this point. We worked really hard to protect the secrets of the movie because this is the end of 10 years of storytelling and I think a lot of people [have] emotionally invested quite a bit into the Marvel Universe so we want to make sure they have the best experience they can have when they go in to see the movie,” Joe Russo shared with Kinowetter. “We wrote fake pages for the script, we distributed fake pages. None of the actors have actually read the entire script, the real script. Very few people actually know what’s going to happen in the movie.”

All of Avengers: Infinity War‘s secrets will be revealed when the film hits theaters on April 27th.

Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

Are you nervous to learn details about the film before you get the chance to see it? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Facebook, MarvelSingapore]