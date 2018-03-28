‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – Sebastian Stan Shares Behind the Scenes Video

Can’t wait another month to see Bucky Barnes kick the ever-loving crap out of a horde of Thanos cronies? Well, thanks to Sebastian Stan you don’t have to. Not exactly, anyway.

Early Wednesday morning, Stan posted a behind the scenes training video from Avengers: Infinity War, showing off some of Bucky’s new moves. He shared the clip with the message, “Going into April like…” referencing the release of the movie on April 27.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full video below!

In the clip, Stan fights with a couple of stunt actors/trainers, using a fake knife to slash his way through them. He disposes of all three enemies ease.

While nothing about the scene, nor Stan’s post indicate what part of the movie this is from, it’s likely that this sequence is a part of the large Wakanda battle that takes place in the third act. From what’s been revealed so far, we know that Thanos sends his forces to Wakanda to retrieve the Mind Stone from Vision’s head, and the Avengers are going to use the hidden nation to make their final stand.

Bucky has been in Wakanda since the end of Captain America: Civil War. Shuri, the younger sister of T’Challa, has spent that time working on Bucky’s mind, helping free him from the Winter Soldier controls that were planted there. Of course, when Steve Rogers and the other Avengers arrive in the country, Bucky joins the fight once again.

The trailers have shown Bucky on the front lines of this battle, fighting with the Outriders, a terrifying army under the command of the Mad Titan himself. It seems as though this fight that Stan is seen working on is between Bucky and a few of these Outriders. He disposes of them too quickly for them to actually formidable enemies. It’s quite possible that this specific fight sequence is from the shot in the trailer of Bucky sparring with one of these foes.

No matter who he’s fighting, this post makes one thing very clear: Sebastian Stan is ready for Avengers: Infinity War. Are you?

A movie 10 years in the making, Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27. Marvel Studios will follow that up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the untitled Infinity War sequel on May 3, 2019. The studio’s latest hit, Black Panther, is currently playing in theaters around the world.