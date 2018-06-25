Sebastian Stan Reveals What Bucky Would Do With the Infinity Gauntlet

In Avengers: Infinity War Thanos used the Infinity Gauntlet to bring about his idea of balance in the universe. But what if one of the heroes had been able to wield the power of the Infinity Stones? According to Sebastian Stan, at least one of them would try to fix the past.

Appearing at ACE Comic Con in Seattle, Washington this weekend Stan told fans that if his character Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier had the Infinity Gauntlet the only thing he would really want to do is go back in time.

“There’s only one place he’d go which is back in time, y’know?” Stan said. “Yeah, he’d probably go back in time, right, try to fix all of the things he’s done wrong for starters. Maybe not get on that train? I don’t know.”

Considering everything that Bucky has been through over the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe going back in time makes sense. Audiences first met Bucky as Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) best friend in Captain America: The First Avenger and ends up serving beside him in World War II after Steve becomes Captain America. However, he falls from a train to his apparent death only to end up brainwashed by Hydra as the Winter Soldier. They then use him as a weapon, carrying out assassinations on their behalf — including that of Tony Stark’s parents. As Bucky regains his memories and understands everything he’s done, those actions and experiences no doubt haunt him.

Being able to go back in time and prevent things from happening in the first place would understandably tempting for Bucky — and probably a number of other heroes in the MCU — but unfortunately Bucky isn’t likely to get that opportunity any time soon. He was one of the many victims of Thanos’ finger snap, crumbling to ash in Wakanda. If any of the heroes manage to get their hands on the Gauntlet or even just the Time Stone, they might have to use it to go back in time to save not just Bucky but everyone.

And while we don’t even know the title of Avengers 4 yet, time travel could be part of the story. The latest synopsis for the film spotted in License Global last month seemed to tease time travel, mentioning that “…the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey” and noting that the heroes “will truly understand how fragile this reality is”. Leaked set photos from the film also appeared to tease Tony Stark in a full SHIELD uniform while Loki was in his Avengers-era costume giving a hint that there would be some visitation of the past — though the possibility it could be a flashback isn’t entirely off the table.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.