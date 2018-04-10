‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is So Secret Not Even the Cast Is Being Allowed to See the Entire Film

“I’m really stressed right now because this is live, so I’m just trying to sit on it and let these guys do all the talking.” – notorious secret-spiller @TomHolland1996 on @Avengers: #InfinityWar. Full interview with him, @twhiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch: pic.twitter.com/lcTmsr3iGM — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 9, 2018

Marvel Studios is taking secrecy to a new level in regards to Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel debuted footage from Avengers: Infinity War in London last night to kick off the film’s press tour. Three of the film’s British stars – Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) – were guests on Good Morning America to discuss the film and revealed that last night was the first time they’d seen the footage as well.

“It was pretty hyped. It was wonderful,” Cumberbatch said. “It was the same for us. We haven’t seen hadn’t seen the footage until last night, so we came out as fanned up as the fans. It was really, really excited.”

Hiddleston emphasized that only a portion of the film was screened last night and that even the actors will have to wait until the premiere to see the entire finished product.

“None of us have seen the film and we’ll be seeing it at the same time as you guys see it on April the 27th because there’s so much about the film that’s being kept under wraps, being kept secret,” Hiddleston explained. “Last night was about 20 minutes and the first time I’ve seen it.”

In fact, out of the three of them, Cumberbatch is the only one who has even read the entire script for the movie.

“I had to sort of understand what the context was,” Cumberbatch said. “Strange as this wonderful role in it. I’m trying to hold the multiverse together, so I kind of needed to know what goes on between those brackets.”

It sounds like Strange will be taking point on dealing with the Infinity Stones, something that was hinted at in the Avengers: Infinity War prequel comic, perhaps suggesting that Strange will be given a role similar to what Adam Warlock’s was in the original Infinity Gauntlet comic book event.

