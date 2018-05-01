‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Sets Up Captain Marvel as the Savior of the MCU

Avengers: Infinity War definitely left fans with some feelings to deal with, but there is one ray of hope in the MCU, and her name is Captain Marvel.

Spoilers incoming for Avengers: Infinity War, so if you haven’t seen it yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanos is easily the deadliest foe the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have faced thus far, though it still had to be surprising to fans just how beaten their heroes looked by film’s end. Thing is fans that hung around till the end got a special surprise as the after-credits scene shows Nick Fury hurridly sending a message off before he fades out of existence. The device falls to the ground as he fades away and upon sending flashes the symbol and colors of Captain Marvel.

So, what does that mean for Avengers 4? Well in many ways it sets the character up as the savior of the MCU, a role that in the comics iteration of Infinity War is served by Adam Warlock. Warlock has been hinted out and teased in both Guardians of the Galaxy films and is currently in a cocoon state, but he won’t be around in time to fight off Thanos. In the MCU that role will most likely be filled by Captain Marvel, who has either been off planet fighting other battles or somehow stuck in the Quantum Realm.

In the books, Warlock unites the remaining heroes to fight Thanos, and though they are not successful, they do set the table for someone else to obtain the Infinity Gauntlet, that being Nebula, courtesy of Thanos’ immense ego leaving him blind to attack.

Ironically in the comics, the remaining heroes must join together with Thanos to retrieve the gauntlet from Nebula, who turned out to be worse than Thanos with the power of the Infinity Stones. It is Warlock who uses his knowledge of Thanos to convince him he isn’t worthy of the Gauntlet, and thus they join forces.

In the MCU this role will likely fall to Captain Marvel, who being of Kree-origins is probably well acquainted with Thanos’ work in the cosmos. It will likely not be approached in the same manner, especially since Nebula is more of a hero these days anyway in the MCU, but it will likely be Captain Marvel who has to unite the heroes with Thanos to overcome a force even greater than themselves.

It will also likely be Captain Marvel who ultimately wields the Infinity Gauntlet, which is held by Warlock at the end of the story. If things follow somewhat closely, she will form the Infinity Watch, keeping one of the stones and then giving the others to those she can trust.

Captain Marvel is definitely the hail mary of the MCU, but her shoulders can more than carry the weight. You can find out all about Captain Marvel’s crazy history here!

Will these elements of Infinity Gauntlet make their way into Avengers 4? Let us know what you think in the comments!