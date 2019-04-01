New ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Clip Seemingly Confirms SHIELD Exists in a Post-‘Infinity War’ World

The cast and crew behind Agents of SHIELD assembled on Anaheim’s WonderCon this weekend to debut the sixth season premiere to a convention hall full of MCU fans. Shortly after the episode aired, a clip was released online that showed Clark Gregg’s momentous return to the show. With Gregg playing an all-new role on the show, we see the apparent villain taking the fight to some unsuspecting SHIELD agents. In addition to the SHIELD agents, there are a few SHIELD SUVs closed by, completely with the agencies logo and branding

As previously announced, Agents of SHIELD Season Six takes place one year after the events of the show’s last season. While we know that Thanos (Josh Brolin) was invading Earth in the closing episodes of Season Five, it’s safe to say this clip takes place well after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Thanos’ Decimation that took place during the film. Using that timeline, it’s evident that SHIELD still exists — at least in some iteration — in a post-snap Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Though Agents of SHIELD is spawned directly from the movies with the resurrection of SHIELD Agent Phil Coulson (Gregg), it has since largely distanced itself from the events that take place in the movies. Last year’s mention of Thanos is the most connected to the movies the show has been in years and it has yet to be revealed whether the show will deal directly with The Snap or not.

As with seasons passed, fans likely shouldn’t expect any major crossovers between the two sides of the shared universe, as an appearance from Brolin’s Mad Titan or his Black Order on the show is almost certainly a longshot, if not downright impossible. It will be interesting, of course, to see how the events of Avengers: Endgame effect SHIELD over the course of Season Six as it heads into its seventh season.

Agents of SHIELD Season Six premieres May 10th on ABC.

How many SHIELD agents do you think were dusted away in The Snap? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

