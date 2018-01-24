New Details On ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Sneak Peek Airing Tonight

Marvel fans were stirred up with excitement after it was announced that a brand new sneak peek for Avengers: Infinity War would debut later tonight. But after Marvel deleted their original tweet announcing it, confusion arose over whether it was actually true.

The Twitter account for The Static Shift clarified that the sneak peek will indeed air during tonight’s episode of The Launch on CTV:

It will be airing during a commercial break on The Launch

There’s no indication of what this sneak peek will entail, whether it will be a new trailer or some sort of featurette with behind-the-scenes footage. It’s unlikely to be the former, considering Marvel tends to publicize any Avengers: Infinity War reveals with a lot of fervor.

Then again, weirder things have happened.

The deleted tweet from Marvel Canada was posted with a gif of Tony Stark taking off his sunglasses in shock, accompanied by the following text:

"Tune into [The Launch] tonight at 9 PM ET on [CTV]," the tweet reads. "The Static Shift will be giving you an exclusive sneak-peek at Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War."

Trailer, TV spot, or something else entirely? It’s a mystery, but we won’t have to wait too long to find out what exactly fans will see, but considering they’re warning people to avoid the spot if they don’t want to be spoiled, we’re hoping it’s something worthwhile.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres on May 4th.