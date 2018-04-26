‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Soundtrack Titles Officially Revealed

Starting tomorrow fans can not only see Avengers: Infinity War but also lost themselves in the soundtrack.

The Avengers: Infinity War Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features the work of Alan Silvestri, and includes 30 tracks that all help bring the epic Marvel storyline to life on the big screen. As for Silvestri, this isn’t his first work with Marvel Studios, as he also worked on soundtracks for Marvel’s The Avengers and Captain America: The First Avenger, along with one of this year’s other big hits Ready Player One.

The soundtrack is available for pre-order now, and you can check out the full tracklist below.

1. The Avengers – 0:25

2. Travel Delays (Extended) – 4:43

3. Undying Fidelity – 5:05

4. No More Surprises – 4:04

5. He Won’t Come Out (Extended) – 3:39

6. Field Trip – 3:36

7. Wake Him Up – 4:04

8. We Both Made Promises (Extended) – 4:27

9. Help Arrives (Extended) – 5:38

10. Hand Means Stop/You Go Right (Extended) – 7:18

11. One Way Ticket – 3:27

12. Family Affairs (Extended) – 5:37

13. What More Could I Lose (Extended) – 5:07

14. A Small Price – 3:17

15. Even For You – 2:15

16. Morning After – 2:08

17. Is He Always Like This? – 3:23

18. More Power – 4:07

19. Charge! – 3:28

20. Forge – 4:22

21. Catch – 6:04

22. Haircut and Beard (Extended) – 3:51

23. A Lot To Figure Out (Extended) – 3:08

24. The End Game (Extended) – 2:34

25. Get That Arm/I Feel You (Extended) – 4:45

26. What Did It Cost? (Extended) – 3:35

27. Porch – 0:59

28. Infinity War – 2:35

29. Old Tech – 1:06

30. End Credits – 7:31

From a quick perusal of the tracks, there don’t seem to be any spoilers in the title names, and the Infinity War directors wouldn’t have it any other way. They’ve asked fans a few different times to refrain from sharing spoilers across social media until many have had a chance to see the film, even penning a letter from Thanos himself at one point.

“We will not screen the film in its entirety until the Los Angeles premiere shortly before the film’s global release,” the Russos wrote. “Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy., Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot.

We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain the same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time. Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is still in theaters, whole Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters today. It will be followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.