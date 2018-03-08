‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Location Of The Space Stone Confirmed

Dating back to Thanos‘ first Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance in Marvel’s The Avengers, fans have been on the hunt to uncover the secret of the Infinity Stones, a major part of Thanos’ comic book storyline. After various theories about the location of the Space Stone, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that the precious item was located on Asgard, with Loki having previously attempting to steal it for Thanos and failing.

The Space Stone debuted in Captain America: The First Avenger in the form of the Tesseract, which Red Skull used to help power his terrifying weapons. Despite attempting to deliver it to Thanos, Loki was imprisoned in Asgard, yet with Thor: Ragnarok resulting in Asgard’s destruction, Loki was able to return to his former home to procure the stone.

We can assume that the Space Stone is one of the first acquired by Thanos for his Infinity Gauntlet, which is set to contain all six stones, making the Mad Titan one of the greatest powers in the universe.

One of the bigger mysteries in the MCU is the location of the Soul Stone, the only gem that has yet to be revealed. Many audiences thought it would make an appearance in Black Panther, but without an obvious debut, fans have still been wondering. To date, the five other Infinity Stones have been uncovered, making fans wonder if the Soul Stone could debut in Avengers: Infinity War.

The Power Stone is presumably still with the Nova Corps on Xandar, the Reality Stone is a part of the Collector’s collection, the Mind Stone can be found in Vision’s forehead, and the Time Stone is being watched over by the Masters of the Mystic Arts.

Fans will hopefully get the answers they seek when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

