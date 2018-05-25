‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Screenwriters Address the ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming 2’ Promotion Question

The events of Avengers: Infinity War offered some cataclysmic changes to the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with fans having to wait until May of 2019 to see how our heroes can possibly defeat Thanos. One complication for audiences, however, is knowing that there are sequels being released featuring characters who “died” in the film, making us wonder which deaths should really be believed. The film’s writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, addressed how to handle the marketing campaign for next year’s Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel.

“It’s a good question and it’s certainly the bigger question about audience expectation and you know too much about how Hollywood works or release schedules things like that, does it hurt your enjoyment of the movie?” McFeely asked during an interview with Collider. “We can’t make movies for people who read Variety, you know what I mean?”

While many of the film’s fatalities are sure to stick in perpetuity, characters like Spider-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy, whose films already have release dates, will have to return in some capacity.

Understandably, the writers have a difficult task, as they can’t break the fourth wall and address that these characters will return and instead must craft a storyline that stands on its own. Given the emotional responses to the film, it appears as though the duo have mostly succeeded in that regard.

“Clearly, if there are people crying and there are articles about how to console your children at the end of it, it doesn’t matter what you know,” Markus pointed out.

The writers did joke that a Spider-Man sequel would potentially be hilarious were Peter Parker to have truly been killed by Thanos.

“Look, two hours of Aunt May crying, it could be great,” Markus joked.

While Black Panther 2 hasn’t officially been announced, the first film has become one of the most financially and critically successful films Marvel Studios has released, making a follow-up feel like a certainty. Black Panther suffered a similar fate as Spider-Man, despite protest from a Marvel Studios executive.

“I knew pretty well what they were talking about and personally urged them to reconsider,” development and production executive Nate Moore told The Huffington Post. “But the storytelling made sense, so I love that we got to see a little bit more of Wakanda in that film, and I hope to see how they’re going to resolve that.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. The Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel opens on July 5, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

