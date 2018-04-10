Tom Holland Reveals If Spider-Man Is Officially An Avenger

In the two previous Avengers films, it became clear to audiences and the films’ characters who were official members of the superhero team, with some characters becoming certified Avengers while others attempted to leave the team behind. Avengers: Infinity War is set to have more heroes combined than any other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making audiences wonder who are officially members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. According to star Tom Holland, Spider-Man has officially become a part of the team.

“I think he is, yeah. I think he is now officially an Avenger,” Holland shared of his character’s status with HeyUGuys.

In Captain America: Civil War, the Avengers became fractured when some members of the team decided to sign the Sokovia Accords, making them accountable to worldwide governments for their actions, while other heroes opposed, not wanting to merely be agents of a government with an agenda. Many fans are curious how the events of that film will impact the team, with Holland being just as curious.

“I don’t know the answer to that question because I haven’t actually read the script,” Holland confirmed of Civil War‘s aftermath.

With the upcoming film set to be the culmination of 10 years of the MCU, there’s even more secrecy surrounding the project than normal, with none of the actors receiving a complete script. This might seem like a difficult task, but Holland noted that directors Anthony and Joe Russo’s leadership made the filming process possible.

“It’s tough, but when you have directors like the Russos who you trust so much, it’s kind of easy, because you just listen to what they have to say, you do as you’re told, and it turned out great,” Holland shared of filming a movie without access to an entire script. “It’s all down to them, really.”

Infinity War is sure to answer some of the biggest questions audiences have had since Captain America: Civil War, setting the stage for the film to be the biggest event yet in the MCU.

Fans will learn the statuses of all their favorite heroes when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.

