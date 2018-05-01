‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Fan-Favorite Character Appears in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Leading up to Avengers: Infinity War, a lot of the talk amongst fans revolved around who would actually appear in the Marvel team-up movie. People talked about possible appearances from big characters, like Hawkeye and Ant-Man, as well as smaller, supporting cast members, like Happy Hogan.

It was a complete mystery as to who would actually end up in this movie outside of the Avengers on the posters. Fortunately, for those major fans of the Spider-Man franchise, one of the breakout stars of 2017’s Homecoming found their way to Infinity War, at least for one scene.

Warning: Minor spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War! Continue reading at your own risk…

At the beginning of the film, when Cull Obsidian and Ebony Maw first arrive in New York City to try and take the Time Stone away from Doctor Strange, their massive ship appears in the sky, hovering over the city. Peter Parker is on a field trip and, due to his Spidey Sense, notices the ship before everyone else on the bus.

Knowing that he needed to help out in the fight, Peter decided to distract the other students on the bus, drawing their attention away from him long enough slip away and swing into battle. Who better to distract a bus full of teenagers that Peter’s best friend Ned Leeds?

Reprising his role as Ned, Jacob Batalon was seen sitting on the bus, minding his own business, when Peter popped over the seat and told him about the ship. He showed Ned the invasion and said he needed a distraction so he could find a way off the bus.

Of course, Ned immediately started to panic and yelled about the ship in front of the whole bus, then pointed everyone’s attention to what was happening outside. Part of it was sheer terror on Ned’s part, having never seen a flying object like that before. However, part of that was also Ned assisting in Peter’s plan. When Ned threw a fit about the ship, everyone on the bus rushed over to one side to peer outside and see what was happening. This allowed Peter to dip out while no one was even looking.

Once again, Ned came in clutch for Spider-Man, just as we expect him to do in the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, when it arrives on July 5, 2019. Batalon joins Tom Holland and Zendaya as the only cast members confirmed to return for the sequel so far.

Were you pumped to see Ned appear in Avengers: Infinity War? Were you hoping to see some of Spider-Man’s other supporting characters show up? Let us know by dropping a comment below!

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters around the world.