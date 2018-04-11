New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ TV Spot Shows Iron Spider Suit In Action

Fans are finally getting a good look at Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in action, and a brand new TV promo shines a spotlight on the upgraded Peter Parker.

In the new spot for Avengers: Infinity War, the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man‘s Iron Spider suit makes a major splash, teasing what fans can expect when the new movie finally hits movie theaters. Check out the new promo in the clip above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tony Stark’s Iron Spider costume has a precedent in the comic books, previously debuting in the Civil War event from Marvel Comics. It was first teased on the big screen at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, when Peter finally gets over his insecurities and desires to be an Avenger and instead decides to stick to the streets.

It seems like he’ll desperately need the upgrade in Avengers: Infinity War when he has to go up against Thanos and the Black Order alongside the other superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Actor Tom Holland has spoken about how his character has finally become a part of the team, though he’s also revealed how his character has grown since the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“A lot has changed,” Holland said to HeyUGuys. “He is taking on something that is bigger than any of the Avengers could possibly have imagined from the beginning of the MCU so you can imagine he’s a little bit out of his depth but as Peter Parker always does he figures out a way to try.”

The new movie will see many of the Marvel superheroes collide in an attempt to stop the Mad Titan from acquiring all six Infinity Stones and ending life throughout the universe, but fans should probably look forward to seeing Spider-Man hanging out with the self-described. leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Star-Lord.

Holland admitted that he spent more time with actor Chris Pratt than anyone else while filming the new movie.

“I got on very well with Chris Pratt on this, Chris Pratt and I became very close,” Holland told Metro Entertainment. “He’s really funny, he’s such a sweet guy, he’s so talented. The way he navigates around a set and the way he treats everyone, he’s a real role model for me. We became very close. He was in London the other day, I took him out for a drink and it was lovely to catch up, and he’s a great guy.”

Fans will get to see the superheroes team up when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

Are you excited to see Spider-Man’s new suit in action? Be sure to voice your opinion in the comments!