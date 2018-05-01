How ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ May Have Redefined Spider-Sense

With Avengers: Infinity War finally in theaters, audiences now know what all the secrecy around the film’s plot was about. However, just because audiences have seen what happens to the heroes as they go up against Thanos’ quest for the six Infinity Stones doesn’t mean all questions have been answered. In fact, more have been raised, particularly when it comes to Peter Parker‘s Spider-Sense.

Warning! There are MAJOR spoilers for the plot of Avengers: Infinity War beyond this point. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, you won’t want to read past this point. Read on only at your own risk. You have been warned!

Peter Parker’s Spider-Sense is something that fans have known would play a part for a while as images of the hair literally standing up on the back of Peter’s arm were scene in trailers and teasers for the film. However, in Infinity War there is one scene where Peter seems to be more aware of what is going on than other characters. On Titan with Tony Stark/Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and several of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Peter has a unique reaction to Thanos snapping his fingers and snuffing out half the life in the universe. While all across the universe people suddenly began to crumble to ash with only brief moments of confusion before their existence ended, on Titan Peter’s reaction is different. He tells Tony that he doesn’t feel so good. He panics, clings to Tony terrified and pleads that he “doesn’t wanna go” before his body starts to break apart.

Some have interpreted this as Peter realizing what was happening before anyone else did because of his Spider-Sense. While some have countered that Peter’s Spider-Sense does not work that way historically, there is an argument to be made for the idea that Avengers: Infinity War redefines that iconic ability or, at a minimum, clarifies it. Generally speaking, Spider-Sense is a tingly sensation at the base of Peter’s brain that alerts him of impending danger. The greater the danger, the greater the tingling. While its most often shown as being able to alert Peter of danger to himself and his well-being, it isn’t impossible that it could also alert Peter to massive danger to those around him.

You might be saying to yourself “but that’s not how it works!” but hear us out. First, let’s consider the scope of the threat in Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos snapping his fingers isn’t just a bad guy around the corner. It’s a massive disturbance in the very life force of the universe itself. One could argue that a threat that big could be something he could sense. However, it could also be argued that with the so-called Snappening potentially killing off people close to Peter, he could be sensing an emotional danger to his well-being. Spider-Sense may most frequently be seen in connection to physical threats, but trauma is a real threat as well and can cause physical issues for the person who experiences it. If Peter is sensing that danger — the threat of immense emotional trauma — it would certainly trigger Spider-Sense.

However, what is also very possible is that Avengers: Infinity War is redefining the parameters of Peter’s iconic ability for use in the MCU. As we have seen in the MCU over the past decade, none of the characters are a carbo copy of their comic book inspirations. There are little differences which opens the door for Peter to have a more refined Spider-Sense, especially when used in conjunction with the Iron Spider suit that Tony gives Peter in Infinity War. Keep in mind that when he first gets the suit, Peter reveals that it is incredibly intuitive. As Peter is wearing the Iron Spider suit when Thanos snaps his fingers, it is also possible that the suit enhances the Spider-Sense — something that could be a cool feature depending on whether Peter and the other lost heroes somehow manage to return in Avengers 4.

