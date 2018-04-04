Robert Downey Jr. Responds To ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors’ Secrecy Request

In less than a month, all secrets of Avengers: Infinity War will be revealed to audiences, with the film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, hoping that fans will keep all of the film’s reveals to themselves. Star Robert Downey Jr. took to Twitter to echo those sentiments, hoping audiences can keep a secret.

After sharing the Russo Brothers’ letter to fans, Downey added the comment, “I trust you all can keep a secret…no spoilers please :)”

Interestingly, Infinity War Mark Ruffalo was one of the biggest culprits when it comes to revealing details about a film, as he accidentally broadcast the audio from the opening few minutes of Thor: Ragnarok when he incorrectly shut down his Instagram live feed from the premiere. Additionally, Tom Holland revealed a poster for the upcoming film on social media, despite the film not having made its official debut from either Marvel or Disney channels.

The Russo Brothers still hope to stop any spoilers before they occur, writing a heartfelt message on Twitter.

The directors’ statement reads:

“To the greatest fans in the world.

We’re about to embark on the Avengers: Infinity War press tour. We will be visiting fans all over the world screening only a limited amount of selected footage from the film in order to avoid spoiling the story for future viewers.

We will not screen the film in its entirety until the Los Angeles premiere shortly before the film’s global release. Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy. Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot.

We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain the same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time. Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.

Good luck and happy viewing.

The Russo Brothers

#ThanosDemandsYour Silence”

Hopefully fans adhere to these requests and the biggest reveals can wait until audiences across the world can witness the film.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

