Cobie Smulders Let ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers Slip Way Too Early

While most of the world had to wait until late April to find out what happened in Avengers: Infinity War, Saturday Night Live star Taran Killam received a massive spoiler long before that. Thanks to the benefit of being married to one of SHIELD’s top agents, Killam knew all about the Snap months before anyone else.

Killam is married to Cobie Smulders, the former How I Met Your Mother star who portrays Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although she doesn’t have much of a role in Avengers: Infinity War, she does show up in the pivotal post-credits scene, where she and Samuel L. Jackon’s Nick Fury are turned to dust in the wake of Thanos’ devastating action.

Killam recently appeared on an episode of The Fandom Files podcast (via Syfy Wire), where he revealed that his wife accidentally told him all about her mysterious role in the film.

“I remember when Cobie first told me she was auditioning for the first Avengers, just that was enough to get me so excited. [I was like] ‘Do you want me to read with you? We should rehearse again, right? Let’s do it one more time. What’s she going to wear?’” Killam remembered, laughing. “She actually snuck me a little illegal photo from the screen test. She did a screen test with about four or five other actresses. Infinity War was the first time where she let me know what was going to happen. Her tag was added on later in the schedule. She’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m there and then I disappear?’ I was like, ‘God, what does this mean? What does this mean?’”

Killam, like the rest of us, soon came to find out that Maria’s disappearance meant nothing but horror for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Half of the entire universe has been wiped away and, unfortunately, we won’t get to know how the Avengers plan to right this wrong until next May.

Unless, of course, Taran Killam knows of some other spoilers he wants to share with the class…

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. Avengers 4 is set to arrive in theaters on May 3, 2019.